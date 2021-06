By Busra Nur Cakmak

ANKARA (AA) – Three people were killed when a military helicopter crashed Thursday in Russia’s Leningrad region, according to local media.

All three crew members on board the Mi-8 type military helicopter died, the state-run TASS news agency reported, citing the press service of the Northwestern National Guard District.

A fire erupted on board the helicopter after the crash, which was on a training flight, said TASS.