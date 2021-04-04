3 PKK terror suspects nabbed in Turkish capital

By Cankut Tasdan

ANKARA (AA) – At least three suspected YPG/PKK terrorists were arrested in a counter-terror operation by Turkish security units on Sunday, said security sources.

Out of four foreign nationals sought by police, three of the suspects were arrested in the capital Ankara during simultaneous raids on various addresses, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects are believed to have been carrying out activities of the terror group YPG/PKK in Syria.

The search for the remaining suspect continues.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

*Writing by Merve Aydogan