3 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in eastern Turkey

By Muhammed Ali Toruntay

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish security forces “neutralized” three PKK terrorists in the eastern Van province, the Interior Ministry said Monday.

The terrorists were neutralized in the rural area of the Gurpinar district in an anti-terror operation carried out by the gendarmerie, according to a statement.

The operation is ongoing.

Turkish authorities often use "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women, children and infants.