3 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in SE Turkey

By Firat Tasdemir

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish security sources “neutralized” three PKK terrorists in southeastern Hakkari province, the Interior Ministry said Friday.

The terrorists were neutralized in the Kavakli region of Hakkari in a joint air-backed anti-terror operation carried out by Turkish police and gendarmerie forces, according to a statement that said the operation is ongoing.

Turkish authorities often use "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women, children and infants.