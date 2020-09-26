3 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

By Aykut Karadag

ANKARA (AA) – Security forces "neutralized" at least three armed terrorists in southeastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

As part of Operation Yildirim-1, the terrorists were targeted in an air-backed operation by the local gendarmerie command in the Sirnak province, the ministry said in a statement.

As part of the Yildirim operations on Saturday, Turkey neutralized a total of five terrorists in the Sirnak and Hakkari provinces, the ministry added.

The terrorists' affiliation was not mentioned, but the PKK terror group has been active in the region.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

This summer, Turkey launched a series of security operations to neutralize terrorists believed to be hiding in east and southeast.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

* Writing by Seda Sevencan