3 policemen killed in Daesh/ISIS terror attack in Iraq

By Ali Makram Ghareeb

KIRKUK, Iraq (AA) – At least three police officers were killed and seven wounded in a Daesh/ISIS terror attack that targeted Iraqi security forces in northern Iraq, security sources said late Thursday.

Terrorists carried out an armed attack on a police observation point near a village in Daquq district in south of Kirkuk province, Kirkuk Chief of Police Ali Kemal told Anadolu Agency.

Kemal said a clash erupted after the attack that lasted about an hour.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory against the terror group by reclaiming all its territory – about a third of the country’s area – after it was invaded in 2014.

But the terror outfit still maintains sleeper cells and launches attacks periodically.

The Iraqi army continues to carry out anti-terror operations.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz from Ankara