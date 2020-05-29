3 soldiers killed in clashes with gunmen in NW Iran

By Ahmet Dursun

ANKARA (AA) – Three Iranian border guards were killed in clashes with armed groups near the Iraqi border, the official IRNA news agency said on Friday.



Clashes erupted between Iranian border guards forces and armed groups in the countryside of Sardasht town in West Azerbaijan Province.



The clashes resulted in the killing of three soldiers, along with a large number of militants, the news agency reported without disclosing further details.



Border areas witness sporadic clashes between Iranian forces and PJAK, the Iranian wing of PKK terrorist group.



*Writing by Mahmoud Barakat

