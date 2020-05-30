3 terrorists neutralized in Bitlis, Turkey

By Ferdi Turkten

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Interior Ministry said Sunday that three terrorists were neutralized in eastern Bitlis province.

The ministry said security authorities conducted an air-backed operation in Bitlis as part of domestic security operations.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu confirmed the neutralization of terrorists with a social media statement.

Operations are underway in the region.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.