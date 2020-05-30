3 terrorists neutralized in Bitlis, Turkey

Yazan:
Alaturka Online
-

By Ferdi Turkten

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Interior Ministry said Sunday that three terrorists were neutralized in eastern Bitlis province.

The ministry said security authorities conducted an air-backed operation in Bitlis as part of domestic security operations.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu confirmed the neutralization of terrorists with a social media statement.

Operations are underway in the region.
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

ALATURKA AİLESİ ÜYELERİ NE DİYOR?