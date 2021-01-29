3 Turkish Super Lig players among top scorers in Europe

By Doga Kirmizioglu
ANKARA (AA) – Three Turkish Super Lig players – Aaron Boupendza, Cyle Larin, and Vincent Aboubakar – have appeared among the top 25 goal scorers in Europe during the 2020-21 season.
Germany's Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski currently leads the chart with 23 goals to his name, with his team having played only 17 Bundesliga games so far.
The 32-year-old was also the top scorer in the Champions League last season, helping Bayern Munich to win the title.
The closest to Polish star is Cristiano Ronaldo, who produced 15 goals in 15 Italian Serie A games. Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Eintracht Frankfurt's Andre Silva follow Ronaldo with 14 goals each.
Over the first half of the 2020-21 campaign, Atakas Hatayspor's Aaron Boupendza, Besiktas's Vincent Aboubakar, and Canadian forward Cyle made an indelible impression.
Gabonese striker Boupendza, leading Super Lig goal scorer, produced 13 goals in 18 games to help his side move to the seventh spot.
Meanwhile, Canadian forward Larin led Besiktas top of Super Lig with his contribution of 12 goals in 19 games.
Cameroonian striker Aboubakar managed to register 11 goals in 16 matches which made him Super Lig's third-highest goal scorer for this season.
– Top 25 goal scorers
|-Player
|– Club
|– League
|– Goals
|– Games
|1
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|23
|17
|2
|
|Juventus
|Serie A
|15
|15
|3
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|Ligue 1
|14
|17
|4
|Andre Silva
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Bundesliga
|14
|17
|5
|Erling Haaland
|Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|14
|13
|6
|Muhammed Salah
|Liverpool
|Premier Lig
|13
|19
|7
|Ciro Immobile
|Lazio
|Serie A
|13
|17
|8
|Aaron Boupendza
|Atakas Hatayspor
|Super Lig
|13
|18
|9
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham
|Premier Lig
|12
|19
|10
|Heung-min Son
|Tottenham
|Premier Lig
|12
|19
|11
|Romelu Lukaku
|Inter
|Serie A
|12
|18
|12
|Cyle Larin
|Besiktas
|Super Lig
|12
|19
|13
|Andrej Kramaric
|Hoffenheim
|Bundesliga
|12
|14
|14
|Luis Suarez
|Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|12
|15
|15
|Wout Weghorst
|Wolfsburg
|Bundesliga
|12
|18
|16
|Boulaye Dia
|Stade Reims
|Ligue 1
|12
|19
|17
|Zlatan İbrahimovic
|Milan
|Serie A
|12
|9
|18
|Youssef En-Nesyri
|Sevilla
|La Liga
|12
|19
|19
|Bruno Fernandes
|Manchester United
|Premier Lig
|11
|20
|20
|Memphis Depay
|Olympique Lyon
|Ligue 1
|11
|21
|21
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester City
|Premier Lig
|11
|18
|22
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|La Liga
|11
|17
|23
|Luis Muriel
|Atalanta
|Serie A
|11
|17
|24
|Vincent Aboubakar
|Besiktas
|Super Lig
|11
|16
|25
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|Premier Lig
|11
|17