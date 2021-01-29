3 Turkish Super Lig players among top scorers in Europe

By Doga Kirmizioglu

ANKARA (AA) – Three Turkish Super Lig players – Aaron Boupendza, Cyle Larin, and Vincent Aboubakar – have appeared among the top 25 goal scorers in Europe during the 2020-21 season.

Germany's Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski currently leads the chart with 23 goals to his name, with his team having played only 17 Bundesliga games so far.

The 32-year-old was also the top scorer in the Champions League last season, helping Bayern Munich to win the title.

The closest to Polish star is Cristiano Ronaldo, who produced 15 goals in 15 Italian Serie A games. Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Eintracht Frankfurt's Andre Silva follow Ronaldo with 14 goals each.

Over the first half of the 2020-21 campaign, Atakas Hatayspor's Aaron Boupendza, Besiktas's Vincent Aboubakar, and Canadian forward Cyle made an indelible impression.

Gabonese striker Boupendza, leading Super Lig goal scorer, produced 13 goals in 18 games to help his side move to the seventh spot.

Meanwhile, Canadian forward Larin led Besiktas top of Super Lig with his contribution of 12 goals in 19 games.

Cameroonian striker Aboubakar managed to register 11 goals in 16 matches which made him Super Lig's third-highest goal scorer for this season.

– Top 25 goal scorers

-Player – Club – League – Goals – Games 1 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich Bundesliga 23 17 2 Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus Serie A 15 15 3 Kylian Mbappe PSG Ligue 1 14 17 4 Andre Silva Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga 14 17 5 Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 14 13 6 Muhammed Salah Liverpool Premier Lig 13 19 7 Ciro Immobile Lazio Serie A 13 17 8 Aaron Boupendza Atakas Hatayspor Super Lig 13 18 9 Harry Kane Tottenham Premier Lig 12 19 10 Heung-min Son Tottenham Premier Lig 12 19 11 Romelu Lukaku Inter Serie A 12 18 12 Cyle Larin Besiktas Super Lig 12 19 13 Andrej Kramaric Hoffenheim Bundesliga 12 14 14 Luis Suarez Atletico Madrid La Liga 12 15 15 Wout Weghorst Wolfsburg Bundesliga 12 18 16 Boulaye Dia Stade Reims Ligue 1 12 19 17 Zlatan İbrahimovic Milan Serie A 12 9 18 Youssef En-Nesyri Sevilla La Liga 12 19 19 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Premier Lig 11 20 20 Memphis Depay Olympique Lyon Ligue 1 11 21 21 Jamie Vardy Leicester City Premier Lig 11 18 22 Lionel Messi Barcelona La Liga 11 17 23 Luis Muriel Atalanta Serie A 11 17 24 Vincent Aboubakar Besiktas Super Lig 11 16 25 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton Premier Lig 11 17