3 US health groups urge Americans to stay home

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – U.S. medical and health organizations on Tuesday called on Americans to stay home to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

American Medical Association, American Hospital Association, and American Nurses Association said In a joint statement that physical distancing and staying at home are the key to slowing the spread of the virus known as COVID-19.

"Physicians, nurses and our entire medical community are urging all people to stay at home. We are honored to serve and put our lives on the front line to protect and save as many lives as possible. But we need your help," it said.

The statement came a day after U.S> President Donald Trump indicated he wanted to open businesses regardless of warnings from health officials who say it would take months to get rid of the virus.

"Our country wasn’t built to be shut down. This is not a country that was built for this,” Trump told reporters during a White House news briefing.

The statement said staying indoors "in this urgent moment is our best defense" to turn the tide against the virus.

"Physicians, nurses and health care workers are staying at work for you. Please stay at home for us," read the statement.

The virus has infected more than 46,800 people in the U.S., and left 593 others dead, according to data being compiled by Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December the virus known as COVID-19 has spread to at least 169 countries and regions. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide is more than 407,400 with the death toll exceeding 18,200 while greater than 104,000 have recovered.