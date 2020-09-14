30 rescued after migrant ship sinks off Crete

By Mehmet Hatipoglu

KOMOTINI, Greece (AA) – At least 30 people were rescued after a boat carrying irregular migrants sank on Monday near the Greek island of Crete, according to Greek News Agency ANA-MPA.

A merchant ship dispatched to the region, some 19 kilometers (12 miles) east of Crete, made the rescue after a person on the sinking boat called the emergency call center for help.

In addition to a helicopter and boat belonging to the Greek Coast Guard, a navy frigate was sent to the region to participate in search and rescue operations, the agency added.

*Writing by Erdogan Cagatay Zontur