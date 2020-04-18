300 deaths in Peru from coronavirus

By Sinan Dogan

ANKARA (AA) – The death toll in Peru rose to 300 after 26 additional fatalities from the coronavirus were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Officials said the number of cases of the virus stood at 13,489 after 998 new cases were diagnosed. Overall, 6,541 patients have recovered.

Peru had its first death from the virus March 20 while the first case was seen March 6.

The virus has spread to 185 countries, infecting more than 2.2 million patients and killing an excess of 154,100 worldwide since it first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.