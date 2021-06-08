34 irregular migrants held in Turkey

By Durmus Genc

MUGLA, Turkey (AA) – Turkish police have held a group of irregular migrants who were found hiding in a vehicle in the western province of Mugla, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

Police tried to stop a vehicle for disobeying a traffic sign, but the driver — identified by the initials A.C. — fled past them.

The vehicle was stopped at the next check point.

A total of 34 irregular migrants from Pakistan were found in the vehicle and the driver was arrested for assisting illegal migration.

The migrants were referred to the provincial migration office for deportation.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas​​​​​​​