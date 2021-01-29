38 EU-funded ambulances delivered in SE Turkey

By Mehmet Akif Parlak

GAZIANTEP, Turkey (AA) – At least 38 ambulances, funded by the EU, were delivered to Turkish health officials on Friday in the country’s southeastern Gaziantep province.

A ceremony was attended by Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, head of EU delegation to Turkey, and senior Turkish Health Ministry official Eray Cinar.

Speaking at the ceremony, Landrut said the ambulances are part of EU’s €300 million ($364 million) contribution for the betterment of the Turkish health sector.

Cinar, for his part, drew attention to the country’s modern health infrastructure.

Noting that Turkey hosts over 3.6 million Syrian refugees, who have full access to the country’s health services, he noted that the ambulances will primarily serve the needs of the refugees.

Turkey hosts nearly 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world.​​​​​​​