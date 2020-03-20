4 Arab countries report new coronavirus cases

BEIRUT (AA) – Authorities in Palestine, Kuwait, Lebanon and Tunisia on Friday reported new cases of the coronavirus.

"A new case has been diagnosed in a Palestinian citizen from Salfit province (North) who came from Pakistan, bringing the number of cases to 48," Palestine’s Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said.

In Kuwait, the Health Ministry said that 11 new cases of the virus were reported, increasing the total number of cases in the country to 159.

Lebanon's Health Ministry reported 14 new cases, confirming the total cases to 163.

In Tunisia, the total number of cases rose to 54 as 15 new cases were recorded.

The global death toll from novel coronavirus has soared past 10,000 on Friday, according to the figures compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The virus, which emerged in Wuhan, China last December, has spread to at least 163 countries and regions around the globe, while the tally of confirmed cases exceeded 245,400.

*Bassel Ibrahim contributed to this report from Ankara