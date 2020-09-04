4 Liverpool players nominated for player of year award

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Four players of Liverpool football club were among the 2020 nominees for the Player of the Year prize in England on Friday.

Professional Footballers' Association in England (PFA) said on Twitter that there are six nominees for the Player of the Year award, including Liverpool regulars, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool were the 2019-20 season's champions in the English Premier League as these four helped the Reds earn the local victory the fans had waited for 30 years.

In addition to the Liverpool quartet, Manchester City players Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling will each fight for this prestigious award.

The winners of the Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards, and the PFA Premier League Team of the Year will be announced on Sept. 8.

– Player of the Year nominees are as follows:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

– Young Player of the Year nominees:

Tammy Abraham (Chelsea)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)