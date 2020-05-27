4 more in English Premier League test positive

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Four people in the English Premier League tested positive for the new coronavirus, the football division said on Wednesday.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 25 May and Tuesday 26 May, 1,008 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, four have tested positive from three clubs," the league's organizers said on website.

The Premier League added that the positive cases will be in a self-isolation for seven days.

It didn't reveal the names of those tested positive for the COVID-19.

In May, eight people tested positive for the virus.

In UK, coronavirus death toll rose to 37,460 on Wednesday with 412 more fatalities.

The Department of Health tweeted: "As of 9am 27 May, there have been 3,798,490 tests, with 117,013 tests on 26 May. Some 267,240 people have tested positive."