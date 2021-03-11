4 new envoys present credentials to Turkish president

By Merve Aydogan

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday separately received the new ambassadors from Bulgaria, Romania, Senegal, and Dominican Republic.

Bulgarian Ambassador Anguel Hristov Tcholakov, Romanian Ambassador Stefan-Alexandru Tinca, Senegalese Ambassador Cheikh Gueye and Dominican Republic’s Ambassador Elvis Antonio Alam Lora presented their letters of credentials to Erdogan at the presidential complex, according to the Turkish Presidency.

Souvenir photos were taken after the letters were presented.