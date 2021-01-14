4 PKK terror suspects arrested in SE Turkey

By Ekrem Payan

SIRNAK, Turkey (AA) – Four PKK terror suspects were arrested in an operation in southeastern Turkey, authorities said on Thursday.

The suspects were apprehended in Sirnak province’s Idil district as part of an operation to uncover the terror group’s network in residential areas, according to a statement by the provincial governate.

A large number of digital materials, three books containing information and records of the terror group, and a hunting rifle were also seized.

The suspects have been transferred to the provincial police headquarters, the statement said.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

* Writing by Ahmet Gencturk