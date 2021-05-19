4 rockets fired from Lebanon into Israel

By Abdelraouf Arna'out and Yousef Hussein

JERUSALEM (AA) – The Israeli army said Wednesday that four rockets were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel.

A military statement said one of the rockets was intercepted by the Iron Dome defense systems, while one rocket landed in an open area and the two others into the sea.

Israeli forces fired artillery shells at a number of targets inside Lebanon in response to the rocket fire, the statement said.

The Israeli army did not point the finger at any group for the rocket fire.

According to an Anadolu Agency reporter in Beirut, the rockets were fired by unidentified people from an area near the village of Seddiqine in southern Lebanon.

The rocket fire was the third from Lebanon since Israel launched a military offensive in the Gaza Strip on May 10.

Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara