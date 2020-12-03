48 NBA players contract coronavirus

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has confirmed that 48 players have tested positive for coronavirus between Nov. 24 and 30.

"Of the 546 players tested for COVID-19 during this initial return-to-market testing phase, 48 have returned positive tests," the NBPA said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Anyone who has returned a confirmed positive… is isolated until they are cleared for leaving isolation under the rules…"

The NBPA did not disclose the names of players who tested positive.

– 'Rockets trade Westbrook to Wizards for John Wall'

Meanwhile, Houston Rockets agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to Washington Wizards for John Wall and a first-round pick, according to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

"The Wizards are sending Wall and a lottery-protected 2023 first-round NBA draft pick to the Rockets for Westbrook in a deal that both players wanted and had been simmering for weeks," he told ESPN.

Westbrook, 32, has a career average of 23.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 878 games.