4th Ethnosport Forum to start in hybrid format Saturday

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – The World Ethnosport Confederation (WEC) will organize the fourth Ethnosport Forum in a hybrid format under the motto "The Revival of Traditional Sports" on Saturday.

The Forum will be held online with participants from all over the world at 12 p.m. local time (1500GMT) at Radisson Blu Hotel, Istanbul.

"From its establishment onwards, the World Ethnosport Confederation has maintained its non-stop efforts to have traditional sports and games become current, to have them survive, and to increase awareness of them throughout the world," the organizers released a statement on the official website.

"Aiming to contribute to humanity around the four principles of tradition, respect, solidarity, and peace, which have universal worth, the World Ethnosport Confederation will organize the 4th Ethnosport Forum, in which participants from all over the world will take part. The short-, medium-, and long-term goals of traditional sports and games will be discussed at the Forum, as well as determining the strategies for reviving these cultures," it added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the chairman of the WEC Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan will speak at the opening ceremony.

In addition to them, the state officials, federation representatives, academicians from over 60 countries, and 19 corporate member representatives who have maintained their activities connected to WEC will attend the online event.

Participants will be able to monitor the Forum in six different languages on digital stages that have been specially prepared for them. The event will last for one day and will take its place among pioneering works in the world in terms of participant diversity.