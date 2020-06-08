5.5-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

By Mahmut Atanur

JAKARTA (AA) – A magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolted Indonesia's North Sulawesi province Monday, the country’s meteorological agency said.

The epicenter of the quake was around 29 kilometers (18 miles) southeast of Bolaang Mongondow Regency at a depth of 105 kilometers (65.2 miles), according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency.

The agency has not issued a tsunami alert after the quake.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

In 2018, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck the country's Sulawesi Island, triggering a tsunami that towered up to 3 meters (10 feet) high and killed over 2,000 people.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar