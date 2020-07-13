5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes western Indonesia

By Mahmut Atanur

JAKARTA (AA) – A magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolted Indonesia’s western province of Aceh early Monday, according to the country's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency (BMKG).

The quake’s epicenter was located 121 kilometers (75 miles) southwest of Banda Aceh, the capital of the province, and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles), according to the BMKG.

The quake was also felt in the cities of Sabang and Sigli, it said.

No information on casualties was shared.

*Writing by Sena Guler