5 PKK terrorists surrender to security forces in Turkey

By Muhammed Boztepe

ANKARA (AA) – A total of five PKK terrorists have surrendered to Turkish security forces as a result of persuasion efforts, the country's Interior Ministry announced Sunday.

After fleeing PKK bases outside Turkey, the terrorists surrendered thanks to the persuasion efforts by the police and gendarmerie, the ministry said in a written statement.

One of the terrorists had been an active member of the PKK for 28 years, noted the statement.

The terrorists had joined the PKK between years 1993-2015, and had been active inside Turkey, Syria and Iraq, it added.

With the latest additions, the number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts this year has reached nine, it said.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan