50,000 French citizens stranded in Africa amid COVID-19

ANKARA (AA) – At least 50,000 French nationals are stranded in African countries after land borders were sealed and flights suspended as part of measures against coronavirus.

According to an online media outlet Afrik.com, thousands of French citizens cannot return to their home country due to these measures and high ticket prices to discourage international travel to virus epicenter Europe.

So far, Africa has recorded 34 deaths from the novel virus, with more than 1,000 cases reported.

African governments have introduced several measures to curtail the virus' spread, including closing schools, imposing travel restrictions and prohibiting gatherings of over 100 people.

Countries such as Senegal, Morocco, Ivory Coast and Cameroon, where many French tourists and business people live, immediately took precautions, including the quarantine of those coming from Europe, a curfew, as well as the closure of borders, and suspending flights.

The coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 167 countries and territories.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide has now surpassed 341,300, while the death toll has exceeded 14,700, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who become infected suffer only mild symptoms and recover.