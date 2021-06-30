6 Daesh/ISIS suspects remanded in Istanbul

By Halil Demir

ISTANBUL (AA) – Six of 36 suspects arrested as part of a counter-operation targeting the Daesh/ISIS terror group were remanded in custody in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul, local authorities said late Wednesday.

The 36 suspects, including eight foreign nationals, were arrested on June 23 based on claims suggesting they were carrying out activities for the terrorist group and planning to act.

The eight foreigners were referred to the provincial migration center for deportation.

The remaining 22 suspects were released on probation.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas