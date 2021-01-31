6 Ukrainian sailors rescued from pirates

By Talha Yavuz

KYIV, Ukraine (AA) – Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced Saturday the release of six Ukrainian sailors previously kidnapped by pirates in Nigerian territorial waters.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to Ukrainian diplomats and everyone who had a stake in the sailors' release.

"Our citizens are safe and we expect their return to their homeland soon," Zelensky wrote on Instagram.

A crew of eight, including six Ukrainians, were kidnapped Dec. 16, when pirates attacked the ship, Stevia, off the coast of Nigeria.

*Writing by Merve Berker