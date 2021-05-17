60% of surveyed Japanese oppose Olympics due to virus

By Ahmet Furkan Mercan

TOKYO (AA) – Almost 60% of the Japanese people believe that the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics should be canceled due to the threat of a new coronavirus variant.

Amid the rising number of infections in the country, 59.7% of Japanese oppose the games, according to a telephonic survey conducted by the Kyodo News.

Also, 25.2% of respondents say the games should take place without spectators, while 12.6% of respondents think it can be held with a limited number of fans.

Though overseas fans are barred from the Olympics, 87.7% of respondents worry that athletes and national team members from the participant nations may spread the virus in Japan.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will take place from July 23 to Aug. 8 after it was postponed for one year due to the pandemic.

