66% of Europeans optimistic about their future: Survey

ANKARA (AA) – More than half of the people living in the EU member states are optimistic about their future, according to the results of a new survey commissioned by the European Parliament.

The survey conducted by Kantar research — between November and December 2020 — found an increase of 10 percentage points in the number of EU citizens with a positive image of the EU compared to autumn 2019.

A total of 66% of the people who responded to the survey said they were optimistic about the future of the 27-member-bloc.

“In every Member State, more than half of respondents say they are optimistic about the future of the EU,” the report said. Ireland has the highest proportion of citizens with an optimistic view of 89%, while France has the lowest rate with 52%.

Some 71% of the respondents said they are in favor of the EU, while 44% said they support the EU but not the way it works, pointing to the need for reform.

But 22% of citizens said they are skeptical about the bloc unless some radical reforms are made. Only 5% of the respondents were against the EU in general.

Asked about EU’s COVID-19 recovery plan, nearly three in four citizens — or 72% — found the plan helpful for their country’s economy. ​​​​​​​

Meanwhile, 53% of the respondents believe their country’s economy will be getting worse in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.