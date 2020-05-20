66,000 in Turkey released from quarantine

By Muhammed Ali Toruntay

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced Wednesday that 66,322 people have been released from coronavirus quarantine.

A total of 76,185 have been quarantined in student dormitories designated by the government. They are expats who returned to Turkey because of virus and then placed in quarantine. After completion, they are released to their homes, AFAD said in a statement.

In 77 provinces, 2,022 worked to facilitate the quarantine process.

Turkish Red Crescent distributed 3,780,075 meals during the process and the Vefa Social Support Groups said 1,095 personnel, who are dedicated to help elderly and sick residents, spent around 78 million Turkish liras ($11.5 million) on the effort.

After Turkey declared a partial curfew for seniors and those with chronic diseases in March, Vefa groups were established by the Interior Ministry to help residents, particularly those who live alone.