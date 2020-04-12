669 more COVID-19 cases in Africa in 12 hours

By Addis Getachew

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AA) – A further 669 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Africa in a span of 12 hours on Sunday, bringing the continent-wide tally to 13,814, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The figure, it said, showed a substantial increase in the last 12 hours as 445 new cases were confirmed earlier Sunday.

In an update, the Africa CDC said 47 people had died of coronavirus-related ailments in that period, bringing the total to 747.

Recoveries, meanwhile, stood at 2,355 across the continent, up from 2,171.

African governments have introduced numerous measures to curtail the spread of the virus, including closing schools, imposing travel restrictions, and prohibiting large gatherings.

The following is data on the spread of coronavirus in Africa's five regions:

* North Africa saw 6,098 cases with 564 deaths, with Egypt and Algeria the worst-hit countries in the region.

* West Africa saw 3,106 cases with 82 deaths.

* Southern Africa saw 2,180 cases with 35 deaths.

* Central Africa saw 1,229 cases with 38 deaths.

* East Africa saw 1,201 cases with 28 deaths.

The Africa CDC said 52 of the continent’s 54 countries have so far been affected.