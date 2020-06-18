68 kg of explosives seized in southeastern Turkey

By Rauf Maltas

SANLIURFA, Turkey (AA) – Security forces seized 68 kilograms (around 150 pounds) of explosives in southeastern Turkey, authorities said on Thursday.

The explosives, including anti-personnel and anti-tank mines and improvised explosive devices, were planted by PKK/KCK-YPG terrorists on both sides of a culvert in Akcakale district of Sanliurfa province, bordering Syria, according to a statement by the provincial governor's office.

It said security sources obtained information that members of the terrorist organization in Tal Abyad and Ayn al-Arab regions of Syria were bringing weapons, ammunition, and explosives to the Akcakale district border area.

They found out that the terrorists were hiding the weapons and explosives in a forested area and would hand them out to other members of the terrorist organization to carry out attacks, the statement said.

Intelligence efforts to uncover domestic and foreign activities of members of the PKK/KCK-YPG terrorist organization are ongoing, according to the statement.

A large-scale investigation into the case also continues, it added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

* Writing by Jeyhun Aliyev from Ankara