7 asylum seekers rescued off Turkey’s Aegean coast

By Ali Balli and Sener Toktas

MUGLA/BITLIS, Turkey (AA)- Turkey rescued seven asylum seekers pushed back by the Greek authorities into Turkish territorial waters in the Aegean Sea, a security source said Thursday.

The asylum seekers were rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard off the coast of Bodrum district in Turkey’s southwestern Mugla province.

Turkey has repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Meanwhile, another 23 irregular migrants were held by Turkish security forces in Tatvan district of the eastern Bitlis province, said the provincial governorate.

In a statement, the governorate said the fight against migrant smuggling and human trafficking will continue.

After routine checks, the migrants were taken to the provincial migration authority.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.