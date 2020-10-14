7 irregular migrants held in northwestern Turkey

By Kadir Yildiz

KOCAELI, Turkey (AA) – Turkish police caught seven irregular migrants in the northwestern province of Kocaeli, a local authority said Tuesday.

The Provincial Police Directorate’s anti-smuggling teams stopped a bus during traffic control on the Anatolian Highway.

During the search, migrants from Afghanistan who entered the country illegally were held.

Two human traffickers were also arrested.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross to Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

*Writing by Burak Dag