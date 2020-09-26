7 PKK/KCK terrorists detained in Istanbul

By Ibrahim Halil Akturk

ISTANBUL (AA) – Seven suspects were arrested early Saturday during an operation against the PKK/KCK terror group in Turkey, according to authorities.

The Security Directorate in Istanbul said the operation was carried out as part of efforts to uncover and prevent the terror group’s activities.

Suspects were held in the operation which was also attended by special operation teams.

Digital materials and organizational documents were seized at the residences of the suspects.

Authorities learned that the suspects were operating for the group in the Afrin region prior to Turkey’s anti-terror Operation Olive Branch in Syria before they illegally entered Turkey.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

*Writing by Sena Guler