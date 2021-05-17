7 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey

By Ismet Karakas

ANKARA (AA) – At least seven terrorists were "neutralized" as part of anti-terror operations in southeastern Turkey, the country’s Interior Ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said that five of the terrorists were “neutralized” by gendarmerie forces near Mt. Judi in Sirnak province as part of the Eren-13 operation.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Two more terrorists were “neutralized” In the Kulp district of Diyarbakir, the statement said.

Though the terrorists' affiliation was not specified, the PKK terror group has been active in eastern and southeastern Turkey.

Operation Eren, named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old martyred by the terrorist PKK on Aug. 11, 2017, began in January with the aim of completely eliminating terrorism in the country.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

* Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara