7 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in Turkey’s southeast

By Orhan Onur Gemici

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish security forces “neutralized” at least seven YPG/PKK terrorists in southeastern Turkey, the country's Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry said two of the terrorists were listed in orange category, while two others were listed in grey category of country's wanted list.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and grey.

The terrorists were neutralized in the southeastern Siirt and Farasin regions.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

*Writing by Merve Aydogan