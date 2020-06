70 yaşında koronayı yenen ABD’li: 1.1 milyon dolarlık hastane faturasıyla kalbim ikinci kez duracak gibi oldu

Only in America

Seattle #coronavirus survivor gets a $1.1 million, 181-page hospital bill. Michael Flor 70, the longest-hospitalized COVID-19 patient who, when he unexpectedly did not die, was jokingly dubbed “the miracle child?”

“I opened it and said ‘holy shit!’ “ Flor says. pic.twitter.com/0AXYapv0JQ

— Terrence Daniels (Captain 🍀 Planet) (@Terrence_STR) June 13, 2020