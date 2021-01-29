750 pelicans perish at bird park in Senegal

By Fatma Esma Arslan

DAKAR, Senegal (AA) – At least 750 pelicans have reportedly perished at a bird sanctuary in northern Senegal.

The 740 adult and 10 young pelicans died due to an unknown reason on Jan. 23 at Djoudj National Bird Sanctuary in the Saint-Louis region, according to local media.

The director of Senegal’s parks, Bocar Thiam, said the number of water birds at the sanctuary increased during the migration season, adding this is the first time they have encountered such a large number of deaths.

The cause of death is not due to a bird flu outbreak in Senegal earlier this month, Thiam added.

The park has been closed to visitors while an investigation is conducted.

Djoudj National Bird Sanctuary was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1981.