88,000+ coronavirus cases recorded in Africa

By Addis Getachew

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AA) – Coronavirus cases in Africa reached 88,172 on Friday, says the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in an update.

More than 2,834 people died of COVID-19 related complications while 33,863 patients have recovered, it said.

By region, North Africa recorded 28,100 cases, while West Africa 24,800, Southern Africa 17,800, East 8,900, and Central Africa 8,700.

In terms of death toll, North Africa suffered 1,400 fatalities, West 527, Southern Africa 305, Central Africa 294, and East Africa 263.

More than 11,700 patients have recovered in North Africa, 9,300 in West, 7,700 in Southern Africa, 2,800 in East and 2,400 in Central Africa.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions, with Europe and the US currently the worst hit.

The pandemic has killed nearly 319,000 people worldwide, with over 4.8 million confirmed cases, while recoveries neared 1.8 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.