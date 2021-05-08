9 gunmen killed in police station attack in Nigeria

By Olarewaju Kola

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AA) – At least nine gunmen were killed Friday during an attack on a police station in a southern town in Nigeria, according to the police chief.

Police Commissioner Abutu Yaro told journalists that gunmen targeted the Orlu Police Station in Imo State but were prevented by vigilant policemen.

"We engaged them in a shootout and in the ensued gunfire, nine of the gunmen met their waterloo," said Yaro.

The police chief urged residents not to panic and said police were in control of the situation.

Video of the shootout went viral on social media.

The incident underscores the dire security situation in many parts of Nigeria.

It came barely a week after unidentified gunmen attacked several areas, including a police station in nearby Owerri, the capital of Imo State.