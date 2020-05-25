9 new virus fatalities recorded in Kuwait, 1 in Morocco

By Adel Elthabti and Khalid Mejdoup

ISTANBUL (AA) – Health authorities on Monday recorded more coronavirus fatalities in Kuwait and Morocco while cases increased in Tunisia and Syria.

In Kuwait, another nine people died of the virus, raising the toll to 165, while 665 news cases pushed the total to 21,967 including 6,621 recoveries, according to the Health Ministry.

Morocco's Health Ministry, for its part, registered one more death and 62 cases. The latest figures pushed the total number of cases to 7,495 — including 200 deaths and 4,737 recoveries.

In Tunisia, the Health Ministry recorded three new cases, bringing the total to 1,053 — including 48 deaths and 917 recoveries.

The Syrian regime also registered 20 cases, pushing the total to 106 — including four deaths and 41 recoveries.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed nearly 345,500 people worldwide, with over 5.43 million confirmed cases, while recoveries number around 2.18 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the US.

*Writing by Mahmoud Barakat