9 PKK terror suspects arrested in Istanbul

By Halil Demir

ISTANBUL (AA) – Police in Istanbul arrested nine PKK terror suspects for plotting attacks in Turkey’s largest city, according to a security source on Wednesday.

Istanbul police’s anti-terrorism teams launched an operation after intelligence reports that the PKK plans to carry out terror attacks at different times and different places in Istanbul, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

As part of the investigation, police carried out simultaneous raids at 10 places throughout the city. Police also seized one gun and six bullets during the raids.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.