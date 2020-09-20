92,605 new coronavirus cases in India

By Ahmad Adil

NEW DELHI, India (AA) – Coronavirus cases in India continue to surge at an alarming rate as 92,605 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry’s tally showed on Sunday.

The country’s COVID-19 cases have now crossed 5.4 million.

According to the latest data, 1,133 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total death count to 86,752.

The ministry tweeted on Sunday that the country has scaled another peak in testing as 1.2 million tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

“#IndiaFightsCorona India has scaled yet another peak! More than 12 lakh samples tested in the past 24 hours. Cumulative tests in the country have crossed the landmark figure of 6 crore [60 million],” the ministry tweeted.

The Times of India reported that dozens of parliamentarians were found to be COVID-19 positive as parliament session began amid the massive spike in cases this week. The situation led to an agreement between the government and the opposition to curtail the scheduled session after passing important bills.

For the past several days, India has witnessed a daily increase of around 90,000 cases. This week, the country’s coronavirus cases crossed the 5 million mark. Experts say that India is likely to surpass the US — the worst-affected country in the world — in the severity of the pandemic due to lack of health care facilities.