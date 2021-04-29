Abbas: Won't go to elections without Jerusalem

By Awad al-Rujoub

RAMALLAH, Palestine (AA) – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Thursday they will not hold elections with Jerusalem excluded from voting.

"We will not go for the elections without occupied Jerusalem, I want elections in Jerusalem as in the West Bank," Abbas said in a televised speech.

He said the Israeli side had not given an answer to the Palestinian request for holding the polls in Jerusalem "because there is no Israeli government to take such a decision."

Abbas added that the EU informed the Palestinian side of their disappointment over not getting an answer from the Israeli side.

Abbas revealed that the Israeli side threatened to detain Hanna Nasser, the chairman of the Central Elections Commission, if he went to Jerusalem to prepare for the elections.

Abbas, however, stressed that once Israel permits elections in Jerusalem, he will hold the polls within a week.

Palestine is set to hold legislative elections on May 22 and presidential elections on July 31 for the first time in 15 years. Yet, a possible delay or cancelation is looming under the current circumstances over Jerusalem's participation issue.

*Ahmed Asmar in Ankara contributed to this report