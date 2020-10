ABD Temsilciler Meclisi İstihbarat Komitesi Başkanı’ndan Trump yönetimine ‘Karabağ’ın bağımsızlığını tanıma’ çağrısı

I am formally calling for U.S. recognition of the Independent Republic of Artsakh.

The United States will not stand idly by as Azerbaijan and Turkey wage war on Artsakh, killing hundreds of soldiers and civilians, and displacing tens of thousands.

I stand with Artsakh. pic.twitter.com/cPzMjNoMeF

— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) October 23, 2020