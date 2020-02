ABD, Umman Denizi’nde ‘ağır silah dolu’ İran teknesine el koyduğunu açıkladı

#BREAKING

US Navy intercepts shipment of #Iran-made weapons in the Arabian Sea

Weapons cache aboard a dhow seized on Feb. 9 included 150 anti-tank guided missiles, three surface-to-air missiles, thermal imaging weapon scopes, UAV components & more, via @CENTCOM

(Initial images) pic.twitter.com/eOgdxJYran

— Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) February 13, 2020