ABD’de bir kadın, sınır politikasının ayırdığı çocuklarına 4 yıl sonra kavuştu

Keldy Mabel Gonzáles Brebe de Zúniga spent 3 years apart from her children after being separated at the border.

This #MothersDay, we’re thinking of her — and how we must build a humane immigration system that ensures no mother is separated from her child. https://t.co/wRzQNJYInx

— National Immigration Forum (@NatImmForum) May 9, 2021