ABD’de bir yolcu, uçağa patlayıcı madde sokma girişiminde bulunurken yakalandı

Surveillance image allegedly showing Mark Muffley 40, taken into custody by FBI after an explosive was allegedly found in his checked baggage at Lehigh Valley Int'l Airport on Mon., court docs show. A can of butane, a lighter, a pipe with white powder 😖"Catastrophic outcome!" pic.twitter.com/IJS1jZeZdR

